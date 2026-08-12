BTS' V reveals to Jungkook he has hearing loss in one ear for over 2 years, says ‘I’ve never told this before’

BTS member V recently shared a deeply personal health update with fans during a Weverse Live with fellow member Jungkook. In an emotional conversation, the singer revealed that he has been experiencing less hearing in one ear for around two and a half years. V said this was the first time he had publicly spoken about the issue with ARMY, BTS’ fandom, and explained that he is now taking his health more seriously.

V reveals about his hearing loss

Talking about the condition, V said, “I've never told ARMY about this before, but I think it's been about two and a half years. My hearing has gotten worse.” The 30-year-old singer went on to explain the significant difference between his two ears, revealing, “If one ear is at about 100, I can only hear about 30 with the other.” His revelation left Jungkook visibly concerned, prompting the latter to ask about V’s recent hospital visit and whether the problem had returned.

V further revealed that his hearing became worse while he was on duty training. He admitted that he initially struggled to recognize the seriousness of the problem because of the mindset of those around him. “It got a little worse in the military, and since I was surrounded by people who exercised a lot, everyone said, 'It's a matter of mental strength,'" V shared.

Jungkook tells V not to ignore his health

The BTS singer admitted that the comments eventually influenced how he viewed his condition. “After that, I kind of convinced myself that it was a matter of mental strength.” Jungkook immediately disagreed with that approach and urged his bandmate not to dismiss the issue, simply saying, “You shouldn't do that.” The exchange highlighted the importance of taking persistent health concerns seriously.

V revealed that he is currently taking medication to manage the condition and has started prioritizing regular medical check-ups. “I'm going to the hospital regularly,” he said.

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