BTS’ V REVEALS what he whispered in Olivia Rodrigo’s ear during the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 2022 Grammy Awards was one for BTS and their fans, bringing forth countless moments from ‘Music’s Biggest Night’. The seven members finally united as one to perform a heist inspired performance of their nominated track ‘Butter’. Clad in black tailored suits, the boys swarmed the Grammys stage with their charm; however one moment went viral as member V swiftly leaned in to whisper something in Best New Artist winner Olivia Rodrigo’s ear and she went along the script, acting surprised. The BTS member soon showed her a card and then threw it across the room to Jungkook who seemingly caught it with ease.

The whole world wondered what exactly the two spellbinding stars were talking about. V came to the rescue as he answered fans' questions on fan community platform Weverse. He spilled the tea saying, “Just, ‘This is important business. As a fellow professional, I’m sure you understand.’ I didn’t even speak English.” Fans were impressed with the drivers license’ singer’s acting in response, only to find out V did not even speak in Korean. He, however, admitted her skills just as well, “Olivia’s a hero”.

It seems as though the ‘important business’ between these talented artists has become a hot topic for their fans who cannot help but admit their chemistry and the sheer power of visuals. We hope this becomes one of the many times they interact and can hopefully plan a collab too?

