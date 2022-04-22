BTS’ V’s Itaewon Class OST ‘Sweet Night’ extends its own iTunes record

BTS’ V’s original soundtrack ‘Sweet Night’ has extended its own record! Originally released on March 13, 2020, as an OST for the popular K-drama ‘Itaewon Class’, ‘Sweet Night’ has now extended its record as the song reaching #1 in the most countries in history on the iTunes Top Songs chart, achieving this position in a whopping total of 119 countries, the latest country added to the list being Venezuela.

Nearly a year after the song’s release, BTS' V's ‘Sweet Night’ first set a new record by becoming the first and only song to top the worldwide iTunes chart in 118 countries. About a year later, the song has broken its own record. Not only this iTunes record, but ‘Sweet Night’ also achieved multiple other milestones. Upon the release of ‘Sweet Night’, V became the second Korean artist to top the iTunes Top Songs chart in the UK (following PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’), and the track was also the first OST from a Korean drama to top the chart in the US and the UK.

Written and composed by BTS’ V, ‘Sweet Night’ became the fastest Korean OST to reach 100 million streams on Spotify in January 2021, and became the highest streamed OST on the global music streaming platform in February 2022, by recording over 200 million streams.

V had worked on ‘Sweet Night’ for his close friend Park Seo Joon, who starred in ‘Itaewon Class’ opposite Kim Da Mi. The BTS member and Park Seo Joon’s friendship first began when the two worked together in the 2016 KBS2 drama ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’.

Congratulations to BTS’ V!