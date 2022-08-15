BTS’ V’s OST ‘Christmas Tree’ for Choi Woo Sik & Kim Dami’s ‘Our Beloved Summer’ breaks another record

BTS is no stranger to records, especially Spotify ones at that. The septet has time and again shown just how many people listen to their music and enjoy their talent worldwide. While their group releases have been immensely successful, the solo releases from each of them have proven to be just as widely loved.

A popular solo release from this happens to be member V’s solo OST ‘Christmas Tree’ that he sang for the drama ‘Our Beloved Summer’. While the K-drama stars V’s fellow Wooga Squad member Choi Woo Sik, the female lead role is taken up by ‘Itaewon Class’ fame, actress Kim Da Mi.

Recently, it was found out that the song has officially crossed 150 million streams on the listening platform. ‘Christmas Tree’ impressively managed to do so in just 230 days since its release to achieve this number. With this, it has become the fastest Korean OST to surpass the number of streams, breaking the previous record, also held by V for his solo OST ‘Sweet Night’ which achieved 150 million streams in 505 days of its release. Meanwhile, it is now close to amounting to 250 million streams, having become the first to cross 245 million recently, becoming the first Korean OST to do so.

‘Christmas Tree’ is V’s third K-drama OST, following ‘It's Definitely You’ which he sang with fellow BTS member Jin for his acting debut in KBS2’s ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’, and then ‘Sweet Night’.

Which out of the three OSTs sung by BTS’ V is your favourite? Let us know below.

