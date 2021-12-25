BTS’ V’s OST for Our Beloved Summer and GOT7’s Youngjae’s OST for ‘Love & Wish’ soar atop iTunes charts

Original Sound Tracks have become an attraction point for fans who always encourage more music from their favorite K-pop idols. Multiple boy and girl group members are now frequently featured in K-dramas gathering favor from their dedicated followers. Taking their singing abilities another step ahead, BTS’ V and GOT7’s Youngjae have both released OSTs.

It is no wonder that V has garnered a dedicated and distinct fan following over the years. The BTS member has supported his fellow Wooga Squad friends by featuring on their dramas’ OSTs. This time around, it was actor Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi’s ‘Our Beloved Summer’ that found BTS’ V lending his voice for ‘Christmas Tree’, a mellow and soothing track. Soon after its release on December 24, the song topped iTunes charts in 72 countries. Notably, it also debuted on the US iTunes chart at No.1, being only the second Korean OST to do so. The first one happens to be his own song ‘Sweet Night’ for Park Seo Joon’s ‘Itaewon Class’.

On the other hand, GOT7’s Youngjae took on his first lead role in a romance web drama with ‘Love & Wish’ alongside Choi Ye Bin and Yoon Jae Sang. The series was released on December 24 at 10 AM KST on KakaoTV. Along with leading the show, Youngjae also released an OST titled ‘Day by Day’ for it. The melodious track, a strong-willed challenge, hits right on the nail and is another flawless OST by the GOT7 member. ‘Day by Day’ made an impressive debut at No.127 on the worldwide iTunes chart, as well as entered the listing in multiple individual country charts including Thailand and Philippines.

