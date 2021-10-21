BTS’ V’s ‘Sweet Night’ becomes most streamed Korean OST; Jimin’s ‘Friends’ runs through ‘Eternals’

The members of BTS are reaching new heights on a solo front. V’s ‘Sweet Night’ has officially become the most streamed Korean OST on music platform Spotify as of October 21. Fellow BTS member Jimin’s production ‘Friends’ featured in the Marvel Studios movie ‘Eternals’ and is said to have played for a complete scene.

BTS’ V and Jimin, the two strikingly handsome best friends are making strides of their own in the music world. Known for his deep voice that sounds like warm honey tea on a rainy day, V’s ‘Sweet Night’ is a beloved track for fans around the world. It is only one of the OSTs (Original SoundTrack) for the highly famed drama ‘Itaewon Class’ starring Park Seo Joon, who happens to be close friends with V and Kim Dami. ‘Sweet Night’ is the full English track that has now become the most-streamed Korean OST of all time on Spotify.

On the other hand, it was recently revealed that Jimin’s ‘Friends’ will be a part of the soundtracks lineup for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, ‘Eternals’. Jimin has a hand in the writing, production and composition of the song, talking about his innocent and inspiring friendship with V. As critics and reporters got an early look at the movie, one reported that ‘Friends’ was played over an entire scene and how it could be heard clearly at first, later fading over dialogues.

I've seen the thing and it's true, BTS is mentioned in #TheEternals and "Friends" opens up a scene — Gretchen (@gretchen_smail) October 20, 2021

Fans are delighted to learn about the accomplishments of both the BTS members!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS unveil official streaming guide for 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' online concert

Which song do you like more? Let us know below.