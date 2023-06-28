BTS' V says THIS to company juniors BOYNEXTDOOR; Read boy group's heartfelt message for singer

BTS' V received an album from HYBE LABEL's new boy group BOYNEXTDOOR with a sweet message written over it. HYBE LABELS's rookie boy group gave albums to their seniors and BTS member V shared the picture of the album on his Instagram story, cheering up on his juniors. This gesture by the group for BTS V is all over the internet for its genuineness and sincerity.

BTS' V Instagram story

BOYNEXTDOOR gave their debut album WHO! to BTS' V expressing their admiration and love for the idol. BTS' V took to Instagram and made a warm gesture in support of his juniors. BOYNEXTDOOR wrote a heartwarming note for BTS' V which goes like this, "To V Sunbaenim, Sunbaenim! Ever since we were young we have grown up listening to your songs and wished to become a singer like you. Thanks to you we BOYNEXTDOOR could make it. We will continue to support and love you. Please look forward to us too!".

V replied, "I will cheer you on", with bowing emoji and tagged the official Instagram of BOYNEXTDOOR.

Fans on the internet are going feral over this wholesome interaction between V and his juniors and wish to see more such interactions. Fans complimented BOYNEXTDOOR by saying that the group debuted with only three songs but none of them is a skip.

About BOYNEXTDOOR

BOYNEXTDOOR is a rookie K-pop group under KOZ Entertainment which is home to artists like ZICO and DVWN. KOZ Entertainment is a subsidiary of HYBE LABELS which makes BOYNEXTDOOR and BTS label brothers. BOYNEXTDOOR is the first-ever boy group that debuted under KOZ Entertainment. This rookie group debuted on May 30, 2023, with the album WHO! The group consists of six members SUNGHO, RIWOO, JAEHYUN, TAESAN, LEEHAN, and WOONHYAK. The album includes a total of 3 songs namely One and Only, But I Like You and Serenade. HYBE LABEL groups are known for their unique storyline and concepts but this one is different. The aim set by the group is to share stories that only today's youth can relate to without adapting to the typical fantasy concepts of K-pop, making them stand out from other groups.

