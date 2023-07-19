BTS' V sells out 21 lakh rupees necklace in minutes after being announced Cartier's global brand ambassador

BTS' V showed the impact he has on his fans and lovers as the WINTER BEAR singer sold out a luxury brand necklace in just a few minutes. BTS member V was announced as the ambassador for the Panthere de Cartier campaign on July 19, 2023. BTS' V is also one of the ambassadors for Celine and has attended many events alongside BLACKPINK's Lisa and actor cum close friend Park Bo Gum, showing his effect on the audience. He took to Instagram and shared a few images taken during the shoot for the promotion of the necklace on the same day and the brand saw massive traffic on their website as fans rushed to buy the piece of jewelry.

BTS' V sold out 21 lakh rupees necklaces in minutes

On July 19 (KST), V one of the vocalists of the K-pop sensation BTS was announced to be an ambassador of the luxury brand Cartier. The BTS member was welcomed by the luxury brand team as they showed their excitement through social media. It is said that it was very difficult to get V on board for different reasons however Arnaud Carrez, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Cartier International revealed the reason behind choosing V. Arnaud Carrez said that V was naturally chosen because they wanted to express the charm and aura of the pendant. He shows his creativity, style, and elegance which made them pick him for this campaign.

BTS member V shared the pictorial, behind-the-scenes video, and even fan edits to reveal that he is part of the brand's new campaign. It took only a few minutes for him to sell out one of the most expensive pendant necklaces by the brand. BTS' V has a very dedicated fan following and it has definitely been witnessed in this campaign. Only a few people who got the chance to grab the necklace saw that the 26,700 USD (approximately 21,91,693 INR) necklace in gold was no longer available. The site was said to be under maintenance given the huge numbers of fans gushing over the luxury brand necklace.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: MC Mong's aim to poach EXO's Kai, Baekhyun revealed in audio transcript? Producer's lawyer denies