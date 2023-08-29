BTS' V set to appear on SBS' Running Man to promote solo debut with Layover

BTS' V is said to make an appearance on SBS' Running Man to promote his album Layover. The episode is scheduled to air on September 10. Layover, which marks BTS' V's solo debut as an artist, will be released on September 8, on the occasion of Yeontan's birthday. Yeontan is BTS V's pet dog. The recording for the episode was completed on August 28.

BTS V's solo debut album Layover

Recently SBS' Running Man took to their Instagram account and posted V's name tag announcing that the all-rounder artist will be making an appearance on the show. BTS' V last visited Running Man in 2016 for the show's 300th episode, it is after 7 years that he will be appearing on the show. After teasing it for a long time, V finally decided to put out his solo debut album. The album is largely centered around his pet, Yeontan but also shows BTS V's distinctive style as an artist. It is said that Layover completely reflects V's art as a musician. The album focused on R&B and elements of pop in its music. Love Me Again and Rainy Days were pre-releases from the album. V collaborated with ADOR's producer Min Hee Jin to work on Layover.

More solo projects by BTS' V

V whose real name is Kim Taehyung made his debut as a member of BTS in 2013. Ever since his debut with the group, BTS' V has performed three solo songs under his name titled Stigma in 2016, Singularity in 2018, and Inner Child in 2020. All of them were part of BTS' albums. He made his acting debut in 2016 with Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and contributed to It's Definitely You, the drama's soundtrack. He released Scenery in 2019 through SoundCloud, this was his first self-composed song. Later he put out Winter Bear, his first all-English song along with a self-directed music video.

He self-produced and composed Sweet Night, an ost for Itaewon Class. Snow Flower was released as a Christmas theme song in December 2020. He released an ost for Our Beloved Summer titled Christmas Tree in December 2021. Recently, Scenery, Winter Bear, and Snow Flower were made available as official singles under his name on all music streaming platforms.

