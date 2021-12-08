BTS' V sets two new personal records following his star studded Instagram debut

It has only been roughly 48 hours since BTS' grand debut on Instagram and Bangtan's talented visual and vocalist has already set two new personal records! Instagram King V became the most followed person on the photo-sharing app in the first 24 hours of his debut.

With this, V has surpassed Jennifer Aniston's record of 8.6 million followers after 24 hours. He also becomes the fastest person in history to garner 19 million Instagram followers. Remarkably, V exceeded 10 million Instagram followers in four hours and 47 minutes since his account was launched, beating Angelina Jolie's record for the fastest person to hit 10 million followers. Jolie achieved the feat in five hours. Not just that, V also broke the record of 'The most-liked Instagram post by an Asian act,' and he's now the only artist who has two posts with more than 13 million likes. V also posted multiple pictures of his pet dog Yeontan which has now become the fastest post to reach 10 million likes. V also broke 'Euphoria' star Zendaya's record with 'The most liked comment on Instagram.'

Not just that, BTS' V is the number one most searched K-Pop idol on Google this year! He’s known for his unique and raspy voice and magnetic stage presence, and his talents seem to have won him many people’s hearts this year. At nearly every award show he attends, he goes viral among locals for his visuals and trends on all major SNS platforms. V's bandmate Jungkook ranked second, Jimin ranked third, Suga ranked fifth, Jin ranked eighth, RM ranked tenth and finally, J-Hope ranked twelfth.

Congratulations to V!

