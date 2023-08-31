BTS' V, SEVENTEEN, MAMAMOO's Hwasa, RIIZE and SHINee's Key: K-pop comebacks and debuts for September 2023

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite artists making their comebacks and debuts in this month like BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung, SEVENTEEN and others in September

BTS’ V, SEVENTEEN’ Scoups, Hwasa, Key; Picture Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC, PLEDIS, PNATION, SHINee's X
Key Highlight

  • September's K-pop comebacks and debuts schedule is out
  • BTS' V, SEVENTEEN, Hwasa and others confirmed for new releases

In August, there were many comebacks and debuts but September is ready to embrace more comebacks. BTS' V will be making his solo debut with the album Layover. He has already unveiled the pre-releases Love Me Again and Rainy Days. Fans were excited over the title track Slow Dancing as well as other b-side MV releases for Blue. SEVENTEEN will be collaborating with the legendary American band New Kids On The Block, which came out as a shock to many fans.

Here are the September comebacks and debuts: 

September 1: 

CRAVITY

Track: Cheese Pre-Release

Album: 6th Mini Album ‘SUNSEEKER’

SEVENTEEN x New Kids on the Block

Title Track: ‘Dirty Dancing’

Mark Tuan

Title Track: Everyone Else Fades

AILEE

JAMIE

Title Track: Dancing with you in the Rain

Project: Plus Memory Project

September 4: 

RIIZE

Title Track & Album Release

Album: The 1st Single Album ‘Get A Guitar’

BOYNEXTDOOR

Album: 1st EP 'WHY..'

Young K (DAY6)

Title Track: nothing but

Album: 1st Full Album ‘Letters with notes’

KIM SEJEONG

Title Track: Top or Cliff

Album: 1st ALBUM ‘Moon’ 

September 5: 

PURPLE KISS

Album: 1st Single Album ‘FESTA’ 

XODIAC

PRE-RELEASE LEMONADE

Album: 1st Single Album

September 6: 

HWASA

Digital Single ‘I Love My Body’

TRENDZ

Album: 3rd Single Album ‘STILL ON MY WAY’

LEE CHAE YEON

Album: 1st Single Album ‘The Move: Street’

Rocket Punch

Title Track: BOOM

Album: 3rd Single Album ‘BOOM’

JAECHAN (DKZ)

Title Track & Album Release

Album: 1st Mini Album ‘JCFACTORY’ 

September 7: 

FT ISLAND

Title Track: Sage

Album: 9TH MINI ALBUM ‘Sage’ 

Verbal Jint

Album: 8th full-length album ‘K-XY : INFP’

September 8: 

V (BTS)

Track: Slow Dancing MV & Album Release

Album: Layover

Eric Nam: 

House On A Hill 

September 11: 

CRAVITY

Title Track & Album Release

Album: 6th Mini Album ‘SUNSEEKER’

KEY (SHINee)

Album: The 2nd Mini Album ‘Good & Great’

September 12: 

HUR YOUNGJI

Toi Toi Toi

September 13: 

BTS’ V 

B-side release: Blue

Album: Layover 

POW (DEBUT)

Pre-Release Single

September 14: 

mimiirose

Album: 2ND SINGLE ALBUM ‘LIVE’

September 15: 

Loossemble

Album: 1st Mini Album ‘Loossemble’

September 19: 

EVNNE

Album: 1st Mini Album ‘Target: ME’

September 20: 

TEMPEST 

Rolling Quartz

Digital Single Album 

FAVE1

Album: 2nd Single ‘Sirius’

September 21: 

FANTASY BOYS

Album: 1st Mini Album ‘NEW TOMORROW’ 

September 22: 

The Rose 

Album Release

Album: 2nd Full Length Album ‘DUAL’

FIFTY FIFTY

Album: Mini Album ‘The Beginning’

September 25: 

Kep1er 

Album: The 5th Mini Album ‘Magic Hour’

TBA:
BABYMONSTER

