BTS' V, SEVENTEEN, MAMAMOO's Hwasa, RIIZE and SHINee's Key: K-pop comebacks and debuts for September 2023

In August, there were many comebacks and debuts but September is ready to embrace more comebacks. BTS' V will be making his solo debut with the album Layover. He has already unveiled the pre-releases Love Me Again and Rainy Days. Fans were excited over the title track Slow Dancing as well as other b-side MV releases for Blue. SEVENTEEN will be collaborating with the legendary American band New Kids On The Block, which came out as a shock to many fans.

Here are the September comebacks and debuts:

September 1:

CRAVITY

Track: Cheese Pre-Release

Album: 6th Mini Album ‘SUNSEEKER’

SEVENTEEN x New Kids on the Block

Title Track: ‘Dirty Dancing’

Mark Tuan

Title Track: Everyone Else Fades

AILEE

JAMIE

Title Track: Dancing with you in the Rain

Project: Plus Memory Project

September 4:

RIIZE

Title Track & Album Release

Album: The 1st Single Album ‘Get A Guitar’

BOYNEXTDOOR

Album: 1st EP 'WHY..'

Young K (DAY6)

Title Track: nothing but

Album: 1st Full Album ‘Letters with notes’

KIM SEJEONG

Title Track: Top or Cliff

Album: 1st ALBUM ‘Moon’

September 5:

PURPLE KISS

Album: 1st Single Album ‘FESTA’

XODIAC

PRE-RELEASE LEMONADE

Album: 1st Single Album

September 6:

HWASA

Digital Single ‘I Love My Body’

TRENDZ

Album: 3rd Single Album ‘STILL ON MY WAY’

LEE CHAE YEON

Album: 1st Single Album ‘The Move: Street’

Rocket Punch

Title Track: BOOM

Album: 3rd Single Album ‘BOOM’

JAECHAN (DKZ)

Title Track & Album Release

Album: 1st Mini Album ‘JCFACTORY’

September 7:

FT ISLAND

Title Track: Sage

Album: 9TH MINI ALBUM ‘Sage’

Verbal Jint

Album: 8th full-length album ‘K-XY : INFP’

September 8:

V (BTS)

Track: Slow Dancing MV & Album Release

Album: Layover

Eric Nam:

House On A Hill

September 11:

CRAVITY

Title Track & Album Release

Album: 6th Mini Album ‘SUNSEEKER’

KEY (SHINee)

Album: The 2nd Mini Album ‘Good & Great’

September 12:

HUR YOUNGJI

Toi Toi Toi

September 13:

BTS’ V

B-side release: Blue

Album: Layover

POW (DEBUT)

Pre-Release Single

September 14:

mimiirose

Album: 2ND SINGLE ALBUM ‘LIVE’

September 15:

Loossemble

Album: 1st Mini Album ‘Loossemble’

September 19:

EVNNE

Album: 1st Mini Album ‘Target: ME’

September 20:

TEMPEST

Rolling Quartz

Digital Single Album

FAVE1

Album: 2nd Single ‘Sirius’

September 21:

FANTASY BOYS

Album: 1st Mini Album ‘NEW TOMORROW’

September 22:

The Rose

Album Release

Album: 2nd Full Length Album ‘DUAL’

FIFTY FIFTY

Album: Mini Album ‘The Beginning’

September 25:

Kep1er

Album: The 5th Mini Album ‘Magic Hour’

TBA:

BABYMONSTER

