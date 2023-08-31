BTS' V, SEVENTEEN, MAMAMOO's Hwasa, RIIZE and SHINee's Key: K-pop comebacks and debuts for September 2023
Let’s take a look at some of our favorite artists making their comebacks and debuts in this month like BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung, SEVENTEEN and others in September
Key Highlight
-
September's K-pop comebacks and debuts schedule is out
-
BTS' V, SEVENTEEN, Hwasa and others confirmed for new releases
In August, there were many comebacks and debuts but September is ready to embrace more comebacks. BTS' V will be making his solo debut with the album Layover. He has already unveiled the pre-releases Love Me Again and Rainy Days. Fans were excited over the title track Slow Dancing as well as other b-side MV releases for Blue. SEVENTEEN will be collaborating with the legendary American band New Kids On The Block, which came out as a shock to many fans.
Here are the September comebacks and debuts:
September 1:
CRAVITY
Track: Cheese Pre-Release
Album: 6th Mini Album ‘SUNSEEKER’
SEVENTEEN x New Kids on the Block
Title Track: ‘Dirty Dancing’
Mark Tuan
Title Track: Everyone Else Fades
AILEE
JAMIE
Title Track: Dancing with you in the Rain
Project: Plus Memory Project
September 4:
RIIZE
Title Track & Album Release
Album: The 1st Single Album ‘Get A Guitar’
BOYNEXTDOOR
Album: 1st EP 'WHY..'
Young K (DAY6)
Title Track: nothing but
Album: 1st Full Album ‘Letters with notes’
KIM SEJEONG
Title Track: Top or Cliff
Album: 1st ALBUM ‘Moon’
September 5:
PURPLE KISS
Album: 1st Single Album ‘FESTA’
XODIAC
PRE-RELEASE LEMONADE
Album: 1st Single Album
September 6:
HWASA
Digital Single ‘I Love My Body’
TRENDZ
Album: 3rd Single Album ‘STILL ON MY WAY’
LEE CHAE YEON
Album: 1st Single Album ‘The Move: Street’
Rocket Punch
Title Track: BOOM
Album: 3rd Single Album ‘BOOM’
JAECHAN (DKZ)
Title Track & Album Release
Album: 1st Mini Album ‘JCFACTORY’
September 7:
FT ISLAND
Title Track: Sage
Album: 9TH MINI ALBUM ‘Sage’
Verbal Jint
Album: 8th full-length album ‘K-XY : INFP’
September 8:
V (BTS)
Track: Slow Dancing MV & Album Release
Album: Layover
Eric Nam:
House On A Hill
September 11:
CRAVITY
Title Track & Album Release
Album: 6th Mini Album ‘SUNSEEKER’
KEY (SHINee)
Album: The 2nd Mini Album ‘Good & Great’
September 12:
HUR YOUNGJI
Toi Toi Toi
September 13:
BTS’ V
B-side release: Blue
Album: Layover
POW (DEBUT)
Pre-Release Single
September 14:
mimiirose
Album: 2ND SINGLE ALBUM ‘LIVE’
September 15:
Loossemble
Album: 1st Mini Album ‘Loossemble’
September 19:
EVNNE
Album: 1st Mini Album ‘Target: ME’
September 20:
TEMPEST
Rolling Quartz
Digital Single Album
FAVE1
Album: 2nd Single ‘Sirius’
September 21:
FANTASY BOYS
Album: 1st Mini Album ‘NEW TOMORROW’
September 22:
The Rose
Album Release
Album: 2nd Full Length Album ‘DUAL’
FIFTY FIFTY
Album: Mini Album ‘The Beginning’
September 25:
Kep1er
Album: The 5th Mini Album ‘Magic Hour’
TBA:
BABYMONSTER
