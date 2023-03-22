BTS’ V shares charismatic behind-the-scenes ‘V cut’ snaps from photoshoot; Yeontan makes cameo

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung is one handsome individual and there’s no denying that. His pet Yeontan is his dear friend who often accompanies him to various locations and is spotted making a special appearance during his live broadcasts. So when he was sharing photos from a recent photoshoot, he made sure to include his BFF in the ‘V cuts’.

BTS’ V: The Fashion King

It is no secret that fashion has become synonymous with the BTS member who has boasted a sense of simplicity but chic, classic and calm. At times, he has pulled off even the most over-the-top but fabulous looking fits with ease. In fact, his 2022 Grammy Awards look became a hot topic as the otherwise loud flowers seemed to only add to V’s flamboyance. Now he has shared behind-the-scenes photos from a shoot where he can be seen in slicked back hair, sticking to the side of his head. A few selfies show him covering up with a hoodie, over an otherwise revealing fit.

The strand of hair looming in front of his eyes has gained a new fandom and we cannot help but agree with the fans who are swooning over his charms. Soon after a series of his own photos, the ‘V cut’ shifted to ‘Tancut’ featuring his tiny dog who has grown into a feisty pet. Initially giving an adorable expression, Kim Yeontan can be then seen glaring at the camera, of which it has always been wary.

About Kim Taehyung

Many might know him more by his stage name, V, this BTS member has become known as the secret weapon of the team. Over the last almost-ten years of the group’s debut, V has often displayed his strong vocal skills, which have become a hit due to his deep, sultry voice and his dancing that he has honed over time. Surprisingly, he has shown a keen interest in rapping, often taking over the members’ verses for fun while they practice. To top it all off, he looks stunning and possesses amazing songwriting skills which have resulted in some amazing tracks. While the BTS ARMY awaits his solo debut much like fellow members J-Hope, Jin, RM and soon Jimin, he is keeping them entertained with a variety shhow appearance on ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’.

