BTS’ V shares health update about catching flu; ARMYs trend ‘Get Well Soon Taehyung’

‘Get Well Soon Taehyung’ gained traction on X (formerly Twitter) following a heartfelt message from BTS' V to a fan on Weverse on November 16, where he expressed concern about them avoiding catching a cold while working. In his message, he revealed his recent recovery from a cold. This sheds light on the reason behind V's recent public appearance, where he was seen covering his face while going out for a movie with Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik.

BTS’ V’s post online

BTS' V engaged with fans on the social media platform Weverse. He replied to a fan’s comment expressing exhaustion and the need for rest. In his reply, V shared thoughtful advice, urging them to take precautions against catching flu. The fan wrote, ‘I am so exhausted today, I think I'm going to get some rest.’ V, who is known for his genuine connection with fans, answered that he had been ill but is now recovering, ‘Be careful of the flu, I am currently in the process of coming back alive.’ Despite the reassuring context, V's recent illness elicited an outpouring of solidarity and well-wishes from ARMYs all around the world.

Fans connecting dots

Recently V a.k.a Kim Tae Hyung was seen enjoying an evening with his Wooga Squad companions, which included Park Hyung Sik, Park Seo Joon, and additional friends. The group reportedly attended a screening of the action and crime film Believer. Throughout the outing, V donned cozy attire, featuring a lengthy trench coat, and he accessorized with a scarf covering half of his mouth. After his health updates, now fans understood why he had covered half of his mouth with the scarf.

In the face of V's health, the ARMY has once again showcased their unparalleled love and support for the Layover artist.

