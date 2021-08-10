BTS' V shares an important update about his upcoming mixtape; Find out NOW

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that, ARMYs have been waiting for BTS members V and Jungkook's upcoming mixtapes since what feels like the beginning of time! BTS members have been teasing with brief snippets of their mixtape and ARMYs are lapping up every bit of information related to it. Now, we have an interesting update to share regarding V's upcoming mixtape, coming straight from the singer himself.

During their recent fan online meeting, V revealed some new information about his highly-anticipated mixtape, temporarily titled, 'KTH1'. Originally, he revealed he had around 15 tracks in place, but his plans seem to have changed. V revealed that he isn't happy with the current tracklist and is reworking on the entire mixtape! Out of the 15 tracks, he has removed 12 of them. With only three tracks remaining, he revealed he’s taking a rest from working on his mixtape now.

Some of the songs that were originally meant to feature in 'KTH1' were used for other things. V's comforting track 'Sweet Night' was used as an OST for Park Seo Joon starrer 'Itaewon Class' and 'Blue & Grey' was eventually featured in BTS' album 'BE'. The wait for V's new mixtape just got longer! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

