BTS’ V shares new photo with Kim Yeontan making fans swoon over his ‘Pet Daddy’ vibes

BTS fans would know the loud screams that Kim Yeontan earned on his first appearance during the group’s ‘Burn the Stage: The Movie’ screenings. The fandom has been on this journey of member V’s pet dog’s pathway from a tiny pup that would fit into one’s palm to this viral internet personality that everyone adores. Recently, V shared a new look at his dog and the internet once again went into meltdown mode.

Kim Taehyung and Kim Yeontan

Rightly giving his surname to the pet, Yeontan has often accompanied the BTS member on his many projects. While he is sometimes in the singer’s house, fans keep asking about his whereabouts to V who has often revealed how his parents take care of the pet as well. On April 12, the star shared a few updates on his Instagram story and the first one was a photo with his beloved pet Yeontan. Both staring in the same direction, V donned a white and green baseball hat with a blue jacket as he seemed to be carrying Yeontan.

The two gave off the perfect ‘father-son’ duo vibes as V is known to be the best pet father to Yeontan. Fans loved the update and celebrated Yeontan’s latest photo with memes and comments of adoration. Their handsomeness could not be hidden even as the two looked sideways, probably planning their next mischief.

BTS’ pets

The BTS ARMY has acquainted themselves with the members’ pets. Member Jimin’s pet dog Ddosun passed away while Jin’s sugar gliders Odeng and Eomuk as well as his pet dog Jjangu are no more. RM has a pet dog named Monie (Rap Mon), J-Hope has Mickey and SUGA has Holly. Jungkook is known to have four pets so far, all dogs of various breeds named Gureum, Bam, Paengie and Songie. The first one was revealed to have passed away according to the singer’s brother.

The BTS member’s pets have become internet sensations themselves thanks to the fame of their fathers, with fans always being curious about any and all updates on them. Who is your favourite pet from them? Let us know below.

