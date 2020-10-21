  1. Home
BTS: V shares a photo of him enjoying a mouth watering meal with RM, Suga, Jimin; Poses an important question

BTS singer V returned to Weverse after weeks to drop a photo featuring fellow BTS members RM, Suga and Jimin. The singer also posed an interesting and important query on the platform.
BTS singer V recently made the headlines for his emotional performance of Inner Child. There was no dry eye in the house after Taehyung's Map of the Soul ON:E performance. However, TaeTae was MIA on social media. It had been almost a month since Bangtan Boy commented or shared anything on Weverse. Just when fans began wondering what Kim Taehyung was up to, the Winter Bear crooner returned to the platform and shared a bunch of posts, which includes two photos. 

V shared a heartwarming memory from the filming of their Dynamite performance for America's Got Talent. The frame featured Taehyung dining on some mouth-watering dishes with RM, Suga and Jimin for company. According to BTS ARMY member Soo Choi, the quadrant was enjoying Tteok-bokki, which is a stir-fried spicy rice cake served with fish cakes along with So-tteok So-tteok. The second delicacy comprises of skewered and fried rice cakes along with Vienna sausages coated with sweet and hot spicy sauce. 

The singer shared the photo with the caption, "How do you like the food?" However, Weverse clowned ARMY when the caption was translated to, "Is it right in your mouth." Yes, you read it right. No, we are not kidding you. 

Check out the photo below: 

Anyway, while the ARMY shook their heads to the translation, V posted another photo and asked an important question. The singer posted a picture of a piece of bread wrapped with a lot of jam. The Sweet Night singer revealed that he had covered the piece with strawberry jam and asked the ARMY if he was the only one who uses an excessive amount of jam on the bread. "Is there anyone who puts strawberry jam this much like me?  Where, where?" he asked. 

Check out the photo below: 

Well, do you apply jam as much as Taehyung? Let us know in the comments below. 

V signed out by confessing that he doesn't have any more photos to share so "hello". It was a nice day to be on Weverse! 

