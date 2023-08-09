BTS' V shares solo debut album Layover promotion schedule with Love Me Again and Rainy Days pre-releases; Read

BTS member V surprised fans with his sudden solo album release announcement on August 8. Another good news for the BTS fans is that two pre-release songs Love Me Again and Rainy Days are on their way. BIGHIT MUSIC shared the promotion schedule of the Christmas Tree singer's upcoming album Layover. This being one of the most awaited solo albums this year, fans are all set to welcome him as a solo artist. Here's a closer look.

V's Layover Promotion schedule

Just a day after the Inner Child singer's solo debut announcement, on August 9, his agency released the future schedule of the album and its promotion. On August 8, details of the album and the information on how to pre-order the album were shared, followed by the Love Me Again music video release on August 10, 12 am KST. The schedule hinted towards the official release of the concept photos marked as Photo 1 on the schedule which will release on August 11, 12 am KST. Along with the concept photos, the music video of Rainy Days is also scheduled to be out. V's new songs Love Me Again and Rainy Days will be officially released before the album on August 11, 1 pm KST. On August 16, 12 am KST, the second batch of concept photos will be out followed by the most awaited moment for BTS fans. On September 8, 1 pm KST, the music video of the track Slow Dancing with the album Layover will finally be released.

About V's solo album Layover

BIGHIT MUSIC surprised BTS fans with the news of the Sweet Night singer's solo album and shared the tracklist which includes a total of six musical pieces like Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.). Pre-orders of the album began on August 8 and is currently live. The album has three different versions with a Weverse version. Apart from all the information about Layover, the singer has planned a special event for ARMYs worldwide. The fans who have purchased at least one album will get a chance to join the raffle for the autographed poster. Around 200 lucky winners will get a chance to win the poster.

