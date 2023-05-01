BTS’ V showers love on ARMYs at Jinny’s Kitchen; Prepares food and dances to Run BTS

Recently, an ARMY revealed that on the last day of filming for Jinny’s Kitchen, after the cast closed the kitchen, BTS’ V got to making corn dogs for all the ARMYs that were waiting outside for him, which he packed and distributed himself. He also went on to perform the Run BTS dance challenge, thoroughly entertaining the cast, crew and ARMYs. Just goes to show how much V loves his fans and tries his best for them all the time.

In the tvN entertainment program 'Jinny’s Kitchen', which aired on April 28, the scenery of the last day of the restaurant business in Bacalar, Mexico was shown. Before the last business, 'Seojin's' started by preparing a large amount of ingredients and shouting fighting for sales of 12,000 pesos. However, it faced a crisis due to the visits of less-than-expected guests. Then, starting with a group of 6 guests, customers entered one after another and orders poured in. One of the guests of the group recognized V from the back kitchen and was surprised to find out, "That person is BTS" and informed her friends. When this guest approached V and asked, “Is this BTS V, right?”, V gave a shy expression and responded with a thumbs up instead.

On April 24, V attended the premiere of the movie 'Dream' held in Seoul along with member Jungkook and received a flash of excitement. Fans who filled the premiere hall also greeted V's appearance with enthusiastic cheers. On social media, 'TAEHYUNG AT DREAM PREMIERE' boasted unrivaled topicality, ranking first in real-time trends worldwide. In the Google Trend 'Dream Premiere', 'V-Singer' recorded a breakout and rose to the top of the related topic Rising. Park Seo Joon revealed in a recent interview that he had sent V a ticket for the premiere, and fans waited for V to attend the scene from the early hours. The movie 'Dream', which has been drawing attention even before its release, is the story of ex-soccer player Hongdae (Park Seo Joon) and passionate PD Somin (IU) challenging impossible dreams with homeless ragtag national team players. Previously, V attended the previews of Park Seo Joon's films 'Lion' and 'Youth Police' and went on to shoot strong support.

