BTS’ V shows support for Street Woman Fighter season 2's Bada Lee; latter reacts to shoutout

BTS member V posted a collection of photos on his Instagram on October 3. In one of his pictures, the idol showed his support for Bada Lee’s team who are participating in Street Woman Fighter season 2. It is a dance reality show in which dance crews battle each other. The show went international this year as global dance crew Jam Republic and Japanese team Tsuba Kill also participated.

Bada Lee reacts to BTS’ V’s shoutout

On October 3 BTS member V posted a picture on his Instagram in which the member was seen wearing a blue hoodie and holding a biscuit with the name Bebe which also happens to be Bada Lee’s crew’s name. Blue is also her team’s official color on the show. The choreographer of many K-pop songs like aespa’s Next Level amongst Kai’s Rover reacted to his post. On October 4, she put up a story with V’s post and called his gesture cute. She laughed and pointed out that he was wearing blue which fit the concept perfectly.

Earlier in September this year, the two collaborated on Bada Lee’s Smoke challenge along with dancer GOF from Bank II Brothers who took part in Street Man Fighter last season. V received a lot of attention for his moves as he did the choreography smoothly and adding his own flavour.

V’s recent activities with Layover

On September 8, V released his first solo album Layover with the lead track Slow Dancing. The album was quick to crosse over 100 million streams on Spotify in its first week. The album has 5 tracks and a bonus 6th track which is the piano version of Slow Dancing. Layover garnered 101.4 million streams and a total of 2,101,974 sales in its first week.

V recently took a vacation with Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon with whom he worked together in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. He also opened up about his visit to an Indian restaurant with Jimin and Jungkook.

