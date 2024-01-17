BTS' V sings along to Army song at military graduation after being awarded elite trainee status alongside RM
BTS’ V was spotted singing endearingly at his military graduation ceremony. The ceremony is for the elite trainees and he and RM have successfully completed the rigorous process.
-
BTS’ V was spotted singing at military graduation ceremony
-
The adorable and endearing voice and singing of V brought smiles to everyone
-
He and RM are two of the six elite trainees to successfully graduate
BTS’ RM and V were previously seen at a military graduation ceremony, where they were among the distinguished group of only six elite graduate trainees acknowledged after completing rigorous training. V's singing during the ceremony, caught on camera by a family member of another soldier, brought tears to fans' eyes as they felt the emotions of missing him.
BTS’ V spotted singing in graduation ceremony
Recently, RM and V from BTS were seen at a military graduation ceremony, standing out among the only six elite graduate trainees acknowledged for their exceptional performance.
A family member of another soldier attending the basic military training graduation ceremony shared a heartwarming video online, capturing the moment when V sang along to the military song.Fans who watched the video couldn't help but smile at how adorable V looked, even during his time in the military.
More about BTS' RM and V’s elite training
BTS' RM and V were spotted at a military graduation ceremony, recognized as two of the only six elite graduate trainees for their outstanding performance. Videos circulating online capture the moment they received their awards, highlighting their excellence in the military realm. Achieving elite trainee status involves meeting specific requirements outlined by the Nonsan Training Center's guidelines and successfully progressing through the training stages.
RM took to his Instagram to share pictures with the caption "Loyalty!" He posted a solo photo and another one featuring his group mate V. In one image, the duo raises their arms in a triumphant salute. Additionally, RM uploaded a picture of his military graduation certificate, sharing the celebratory moment with fans.
Before his military service, BTS RM collaborated as a featured artist on the song "Smoke Sprite" by So!YoON, a member of the South Korean indie rock band SE SO NEON. Additionally, he participated in the 2023 song Don't Ever Say Love Me by singer Colde.
On the other hand, BTS' V marked his solo debut with the album Layover, featuring tracks like Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, Rainy Days, and more. All of his latest songs proved to be massive commercial hits.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: BTS' RM, V successfully graduate as elite military trainees: Know more about rigorous selection criteria
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more