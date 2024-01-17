BTS' V sings along to Army song at military graduation after being awarded elite trainee status alongside RM

BTS’ RM and V were previously seen at a military graduation ceremony, where they were among the distinguished group of only six elite graduate trainees acknowledged after completing rigorous training. V's singing during the ceremony, caught on camera by a family member of another soldier, brought tears to fans' eyes as they felt the emotions of missing him.

BTS’ V spotted singing in graduation ceremony

Recently, RM and V from BTS were seen at a military graduation ceremony, standing out among the only six elite graduate trainees acknowledged for their exceptional performance.

A family member of another soldier attending the basic military training graduation ceremony shared a heartwarming video online, capturing the moment when V sang along to the military song.Fans who watched the video couldn't help but smile at how adorable V looked, even during his time in the military.

More about BTS' RM and V’s elite training

BTS' RM and V were spotted at a military graduation ceremony, recognized as two of the only six elite graduate trainees for their outstanding performance. Videos circulating online capture the moment they received their awards, highlighting their excellence in the military realm. Achieving elite trainee status involves meeting specific requirements outlined by the Nonsan Training Center's guidelines and successfully progressing through the training stages.

Advertisement

RM took to his Instagram to share pictures with the caption "Loyalty!" He posted a solo photo and another one featuring his group mate V. In one image, the duo raises their arms in a triumphant salute. Additionally, RM uploaded a picture of his military graduation certificate, sharing the celebratory moment with fans.

Before his military service, BTS RM collaborated as a featured artist on the song "Smoke Sprite" by So!YoON, a member of the South Korean indie rock band SE SO NEON. Additionally, he participated in the 2023 song Don't Ever Say Love Me by singer Colde. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

On the other hand, BTS' V marked his solo debut with the album Layover, featuring tracks like Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, Rainy Days, and more. All of his latest songs proved to be massive commercial hits.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' RM, V successfully graduate as elite military trainees: Know more about rigorous selection criteria