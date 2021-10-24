BTS’ V to sit out choreography during ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’

On October 24, just minutes before the start of soundcheck for BTS’ online concert ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’, BIGHIT music released a notice on fan communication platform Weverse that member V will not take part in the choreography for the group’s concert. V has been asked to refrain from vigorous movement following pain in calf muscles.

The singer is said to have experienced calf muscle pain and on the advice of physicians, will be performing seated. Despite V’s wish to perform, BIGHIT MUSIC has decided to ask him to sit out the choreography.

The complete statement from the label reads,

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to provide the following information regarding the performance of BTS member V as part of today’s “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE”.

V experienced pain in his calf muscles during rehearsal on the evening of October 23, and visited a nearby hospital for examination and treatment. It was the opinion of the medical personnel that while there was no issue affecting the bones in his legs, he should refrain from vigorous movement such as choreography or stage performance for the time being.

While the artist himself strongly wished to participate in the performance in full, our company has decided to follow physician advice and minimize V’s movements during today’s “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE”. As a result, V will take part in the performance while seated and without choreography. We ask for your understanding.

We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists, and strive to ensure that all the members of BTS can meet their fans in full health.

Thank you.”

