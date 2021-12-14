BTS’ V smashed two Guinness records in less than 5 hours of opening his Instagram account

On December 13, Guinness World Records took to Twitter to congratulate BTS’ V for shattering two records with his Instagram account- fastest times to reach 1 million in 43 minutes and 10 million followers in 4 hours and 52 minutes on Instagram. He currently has over 25 million followers, displaying his global popularity.

Previously, on December 10th, GQ KOREA and VOGUE KOREA conducted pre-orders for the BTS members and as well as group cover magazine as a special edition of BTS. V, wearing a white beret on the cover, catches the eye with his sculptural appearance and chic eyes, boasting the majesty of the world's most handsome man.

V's exclusive cover GQ Magazine has recorded the highest pre-order sales since its release in the online shopping site after the pre-sale started, and has been ranked No. 1. In addition, it was announced that V's cover version was marked with 'POPULAR' and that it was ranked first with the highest pre-order sales in Yahoo Japan.

V's exclusive cover magazine is recording explosive sales based on its global popularity. In the Wall Street Journal, where BTS served as the cover model last year, the cover version of V not only ranked first in the global sales index, but also ranked 3rd in the bestsellers of foreign magazines in Korea's Yes 24 and 4th in foreign magazines weekly, the highest among all members. It has been ranked in sales. The global economic magazine ECONOTIMES reports that V's cover magazine has sold more than 10,000 copies, adding, "With V's brand power, related items are being sold out."

