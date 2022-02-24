BTS’ V smashes another record yet again on Billboard Global 200 Excl US with ‘Christmas Tree’

BTS’ V sang the OST ‘Christmas Tree’ for the popular tvN series ‘Our Beloved Summer’ in December and has now become the longest charting song by a Korean male soloist on Billboard’s Global 200 Excl US. It also spends the 8th week on Singapore's RIAS Top Charts extending its record as ‘The Longest Charting Korean Ost On The Chart.’ The song also reached a new peak on Billboard’s Philippines Songs, making it the first Korean OST by a Korean soloist to spend two weeks on the chart.

‘Christmas Tree’ sung by V surpassed 20 million streaming on ‘Melon’, the largest music platform in Korea on the 19th. There are only V and IU in the records of K-pop idols in 2022, and V is the only male idol among them. Previously, V took first place for 4 consecutive weeks from the 1st week of February in the 'Melon Weekly Popularity Award TOP 20', breaking the record for the first and longest period as a male idol soloist, proving his unrivaled presence by winning not only musicality but also in popularity.

Even after 60 days have passed since its release, 'Christmas Tree' has been receiving steady love and has been charting for a long time in domestic and foreign music charts. On Melon's 'Top 100' chart, it recorded more than 1.2 million viewers, and it is attracting attention as it is long-running at the top of the chart. In addition, V recorded a maximum of 173,991 daily users, breaking his own record as the best male idol solo, and is showing dazzling performances that captivate fans and the public at the same time with his unique emotional vocals.

