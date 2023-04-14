BTS’ V sparks wave of memes with mini-lives alongside Yeontan, concludes latest one under THIS time

BTS’ V is known for his dry humor and sharp wit. While the artists’s playful and charming persona never fails to win hearts, he has now successfully established that he might do absolutely nothing and still spark a wave of memes amongst his fans. In his latest live broadcast, V met his fans for exactly 6 minutes and 51 seconds before finally concluding it by asking Yeontan to say goodbye to ARMYs. Shortly after the live ended a better part of ARMYs were confused as to how they ended up missing V’s live only to later find out that the live had barely lasted for a little over 5 minutes.

BTS’s mini-live sparks a frenzy of memes

Despite its unusually short duration, the live was able to spark a frenzy of memes around how it would be unsual if BTS member started and remained live for over 5 minutes. For a better part of the said live, which was a little over two minutes in this case, V stared right into the camera before indulging in an adorable interaction with Yeontan that left fans swooning. Before fans could stop gushing over one of K-pop’s favourite dog dads, V ended the live. ARMYs reaction to V’s latest mini-live is a testament to just how dedicated his fanbase is. Unbothered by the live’s short duration, ARMYs were quick to flood social media with series of hilarious memes.

Take a look at how ARMYs have been reacting to V’s latest mini-liv

BTS’ V in 2023

BTS members have been recently making headlines with their solo projects and endorsements. While Jimin, J-Hope, SUGA and RM released new music this year, Jungkook has been sparking trends and making ARMYs swoon with his playful live broadcasts. V on the other hand has been spotted with his fellow members on multiple occasions and has otherwise made headlines for being a part of South Korean cooking variety show Jinny’s Kitchen. On the show, Taehyung is cast alongside ‘Itaewon Class’ fame Park Seo Joon and ‘Parasite’ star Choi Woo Shik.

