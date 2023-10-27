BTS' V speaks out after stalker incident and assures fans that he is safe

BTS member V was followed by a stalker into his residential elevator who also attempted to hand over a marriage certificate to him on the evening of October 26. The person was apprehended by the police. On the morning of 27 October, V reassured fans that he was safe. Stalking incidents with BTS have occurred multiple times in the past too. Here is what the Layover artist had to say.

BTS' V assures fans that he is doing okay

On October 27, BTS member V posted a picture of him basking in the beautiful orange sunset near some water body on Weverse. Captioning the picture, the idol cutely wrote, 'Ayhey, I am fine~~Do not worry'.

He also took to Instagram and added multiple stories of him enjoying with his band and having a jamming session. He wrote, 'taecrew' on the story and added many emojis of musical instruments and musical notes. The idol tried his best to reassure the fans that he is safe and is going on about his usual activities.

BTS V's stalker detained by police

On October 26, BTS member V was staked by a woman in her 30s who was waiting outside his residence. As his vehicle arrived at the parking, she followed him into the residential elevator and tried to give him a marriage application. She fled when the security arrived. The stalker was identified because of her name mentioned on the marriage certificate. She was later detained by the police and is being investigated. It is also suspected that she was involved in a previous stalking case.

BIGHIT MUSIC also officially commented and stated that they would not be tolerating any activities that hamper their artists' privacy and threaten their safety. Earlier this month, HYBE LABELS had also filed a lawsuit against an online troller who had been spreading malicious comments and hate against V.

