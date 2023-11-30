BTS' V spills beans on being Yoo Seung Ho's fan on Running Man special episode; Watch

BTS' V and Yoo Seung Ho will appear on Running Man's special episode. The episode was based on card games and mind games. Both the stars took up the challenge to be a tazza (professional gambler). Running Man is a popular variety show that has been going on for years. It is one of the top-viewed shows in South Korea.

BTS' V expresses his appreciation for Yoo Seung Ho

BTS member V and actor Yoo Seung Ho will spread their magic in the upcoming special episode of Running Man. In a behind-the-scenes interview released on November 30, Yoo Seung Ho was asked about his feelings about appearing on the show, to which the actor expressed his excitement. V also mentioned that he is also a fan of Yoo Seung Ho. The episode with V and Yoo Seung Hi will be released on December 3.

V and actor Yoo Seung Ho will take on new challenges as they play various games with the cast of Running Man. The cast and guests, V and Yoo Seung Ho, are seen enjoying their time as they participate in the games and try to win at card games and more.

The title of the episode is 'Welcome to Caramel World'. The preview shows that the cast and the guests try to be the Tazza (professional gambler). The twist is that they deal with caramel candies instead of chips as they play.

BTS' recent activities

According to recent reports, BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook would be enlisting for their military service this December. BIGHIT MUSIC stated on the matter that nothing on the matter can be confirmed for now.

On November 30, BTS' V returned home to South Korea after his schedule in London.

BIGHIT MUSIC announced on November 22 that BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had initiated their military enlistment process. Jungkook also confirmed that he would be enlisting in the military this December.

More about Yoo Seung Ho

Yoo Seung Ho made his debut in 2002 with the film The Way Home. He is known for starring in popular dramas like I Am Not a Robot, Moonshine, Memorist, The Great Queen Seondeok, and more. His latest appearance was in the drama The Deal, which aired from October 6 to 27.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' V and Yoo Seung Ho try their luck in Tazza for Running Man special episode; WATCH