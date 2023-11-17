BTS V stalker case: Accused woman reportedly faces prosecution as BIGHIT MUSIC enforces zero-tolerance policy

V, of BTS fame, faced a concerning situation involving an alleged stalker, a woman in her 20s, whose case has now progressed to prosecution. This development, as reported by K-media and confirmed by the police, underlines a serious turn in the circumstances surrounding the idol.

The case involving a woman in her twenties accused of stalking BTS member V has been elevated to prosecution, as confirmed by the police. The investigation, initiated on November 8, includes charges of violating the Anti-Stalking Act and trespassing.

Allegedly, the woman waited outside V's residence, followed him to the apartment parking lot, and confronted him in an elevator on October 26. During the encounter, she expressed her desire to marry V before swiftly departing. Identification of the accused was facilitated through an on-site report by security personnel and personal information disclosed during her marriage declaration. Notably, the woman has a reported history of stalking V in the past.

BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency representing V, strongly emphasized a zero-tolerance policy toward stalking crimes that intrude upon the artist's privacy and safety.

To reassure his fans, V took to the fan platform Weverse, assuring everyone of his well-being by stating, "I'm fine, and everything is okay. Don't worry about it." This incident underscores the continued challenges faced by artists like V, prompting concern within the industry about the invasion of privacy by certain individuals, despite measures taken to ensure safety and security.

Jungkook also cautioned followers about stalking previously

BTS members have conveyed deep distress and apprehension regarding the intrusive behavior of 'Sasaeng fans' who continuously breach their privacy by relentlessly following them.

In August, Jungkook urgently addressed the issue of stalking through a post on Weverse, urging fans not to send food to his residence, emphasizing that even if sent, he wouldn't consume it. Expressing his distress, he warned of potential actions he might take using the order numbers if such incidents persisted. Moreover, Jungkook voiced his dismay, acknowledging that his home address is already widely known, expressing concern that it's accessible on platforms like YouTube with a simple search. This candid admission highlights the alarming extent to which personal information about celebrities is readily available and the repercussions they face due to such unwelcome intrusion into their private lives.

