BTS V starrer Jinny’s Kitchen Season 1: Episode 5 air date and other details

South Korean variety cooking show Jinny’s Kitchen will soon release its fifth episode. After its premiere on February 24, 2023, at 8.50 pm KST, the show has become a favourite amongst viewers. The show has released four episodes so far and the fifth episode is all set to air on March 24, 2023. Its availability is gradually being extended to various regions where the show was previously unavailable. Jinny’s Kitchen has a star-studded cast line-up that includes BTS member V, ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?’ fame Park Seo Joon and ‘Parasite’ star Choi Woo Shik.

Where to watch?

Fans of the stars who adorn the cast line-up of Jinny’s Kitchen had long been looking forward to the show’s release in their respective regions. Fortunately, for Indian fans, Jinny’s Kitchen has finally been made available to the Indian audience. Anyone who has missed out on the show so far, can now binge watch all four episodes of Jinny’s Kitchen on Amazon Prime Video.

What is Jinny’s Kitchen all about?

Jinny’s Kitchen is a South Korean variety cooking show that is set against the backdrop of the Mexican city of Bacalar. Chief chef Seojin along with his executive chef and interns take on a mission to promote Korean street food in Bacalar. While Park Seo Joon has been appointed as the executive chef of Jinny’s kitchen, Kim Taehyung and Choi Woo Shik are appointed as interns.

Jinny’s Kitchen so far

Jinny’s Kitchen has dropped four episodes so far. While the first episode saw the opening of Jinny’s Kitchen with the motto of ‘Profit comes first’. the episode also introduced Seo Jin as a passionate boss who means ‘only business’. The second episode then shows the kitchen getting noticed and being visited by locals. Things get interesting in the following episodes where the workload is intense but so is the sense of humour that simply never leaves the staff of Jinny’s Kitchen.

Who is Jinny/Seojin?

Seo Jin is the owner of Jinny’s Kitchen, Bacalar. He is passionate about work and hates wasting time. His team however is a little inclined towards the humorous facet of things and is yet to learn a lot of things. The overall team, with polar opposite personalities thereby make for an interesting ensemble. Now that the show has been made available in India, feel free to binge watch all that you have missed out on and buckle up for the release of Episode 5, Season 1 of Jinny’s Kitchen on March 24, 2023.

