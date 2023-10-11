BTS' V, Stray Kids and ENHYPEN achieve RIAJ Gold, Million, and Double Platinum certifications in Japan

Renowned K-pop acts such as BTS' V, Stray Kids, and ENHYPEN have achieved significant certifications in Japan, including RIAJ Million, Double Platinum, and Gold. The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) recently unveiled its latest round of official certifications, underscoring the continued success and popularity of these powerhouse groups in the Japanese music scene.

Stray Kids' latest Japanese EP, Social Path (feat. LiSA) / Super Bowl -Japanese ver.-, has achieved the significant milestone of earning an official million certification, signifying over 1 million units shipped. This accomplishment marks their first album to achieve such recognition in Japan. The certification thresholds set by the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) designate gold at 100,000 units shipped, platinum at 250,000, and million at 1,000,000.

In parallel, ENHYPEN's recent Japanese single, YOU, secured a double platinum certification, surpassing 500,000 units shipped. This achievement marks their second Japanese album to reach this impressive milestone in the country.

Additionally, BTS' V received an official gold certification for his solo debut album, Layover, indicating over 100,000 units shipped in Japan. These certifications underscore the immense success and popularity of these K-pop acts in the Japanese music market.

Global K-pop sensation V from BTS continues to dominate the music charts worldwide with his latest single tracks. Released on September 8, his solo project Layover comprises five tracks: Slow Dancing, Rainy Days, Love Me Again, Blue, and For Us, along with a piano version of Slow Dancing. Notably, Slow Dancing has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform.

In a significant achievement based on Billboard data, V has surpassed Olivia Rodrigo's Guts to claim the second spot for the best-selling album of the previous week. Layover, released by BIGHIT MUSIC, has garnered immense success since its debut.

Fans, overwhelmed by V's accomplishments, express optimism that Slow Dancing and other tracks from Layover will continue to break records, with hopes for reaching an unprecedented 1 billion streams. V's solo project showcases his musical prowess and resonates strongly with a global audience.

