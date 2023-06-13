BTS’ V, SUGA and J-Hope share UNSEEN content to celebrate 10 years of debut; Promise more on 20th anniversary

To celebrate the 10th debut anniversary, the members of BTS have been showering ARMYs with letters, messages and to top it off BTS member V shared multiple behind-the-scenes videos that have never been seen before. On 13 June, Arson rapper J-hope, who is serving in the military, shared a little note for ARMYs. SUGA also posted an OT7 picture with BTS on his Instagram showing his love and appreciation for ARMYs and members.

BTS’ V spammed his Instagram stories with unseen videos

While some BTS members got emotional and showed their love through sincere messages, member V took the fun route to celebrate 10 years with BTS. The Sweet Night singer posted behind-the-scenes videos straight from his gallery of different music videos. The stories featured member Jimin playing around on the beach and members relaxing, eating food together, and one wholesome clip of Coldplay’s Chris Martin giving his autograph to Jin in Korean which captured everyone’s heart. He ended the spam by saying he has way too many videos so he will post the rest on the 20th debut anniversary of BTS. ARMYs had a field day seeing all these videos.

J-Hope shared a doodle on Instagram

As we all know ARMYs’ sunshine J-Hope is serving in the military and he could not celebrate FESTA 2023 with the others, so he decided to draw a doodle. It said Happy 10th Anniversary with a purple heart. J-Hope said that this is the best he can do from the military base. Wishing happy 10 years he thanked his fans who reacted very positively and enjoyed this.

SUGA shared a photo with BTS & ARMY

On 13 June, SUGA took to Instagram to mark the 10th anniversary of BTS’ debut. He posted a picture from their comeback performance of Yet To Come bowing towards ARMYs. He captioned it with Take Two referring to their latest single and said that he thanks everyone for everything and that he loves ARMYs.

Previously, members RM, Jimin, and Jin shared long letters on Weverse, expressing their thoughts about the group coming a long way since their debut days, and promising more in the coming years.

