BTS’ V surpasses 1 Billion streams on Spotify across all credits as a soloist; sets a personal record

V of BTS, also known as Kim Taehyung, has broken another record ahead of his upcoming album release. The BTS member has garnered over 1 billion streams on Spotify across all credits as a soloist, setting a new personal record. His solo album Layover is all set to release in September, and anticipation for V's new music is rising among fans.

V surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify across all credits as a soloist

On August 31, Taehyung achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 1 billion streams across all credits on his Spotify profile, just ahead of the release of his debut solo album. This achievement includes streams from his three K-drama OSTs, namely Sweet Night, Christmas Tree and Even If I Die, It's You, as well as from the pre-release tracks Love Me Again and Rainy Days from his upcoming album. Additionally, three days ago, Taehyung's beloved Soundcloud songs, namely Winter Bear, Scenery, and Snow Flower, originally released in 2019 and 2020, became available for the first time on Spotify and other streaming services, much to the delight of his long-time fans.

Listen to hit OST Christmas Tree by BTS V for the K-drama Our Beloved Summer here-

BTS V’s recent activities

Layover, set to release on September 8th, features five songs and a bonus track titled Slow Dancing. The visual album includes music videos for all the songs and is best enjoyed when watched and listened to in album sequence from start to finish. Physical copies of the album are currently available for pre-order worldwide.

The singer was seen in a recent episode of Dingo Story, where he surprised a fan and spent a day with her. The episode was released on August 31st at 6 PM (KST), making a fan's day and fulfilling the idol's dream of spending time with his fans. Additionally, he is scheduled to appear on SBS' Running Man to promote his solo debut with Layover, with the episode airing on September 10th.

Additionally, on August 29th, Winter Bear, originally released in 2019, reached the top spot on the iTunes Top Songs charts in 45 countries/regions globally, including Japan, France, and Finland. Similarly, Snow Flower also topped the iTunes Top Song chart in 37 regions worldwide, including Sweden, Greece, and Turkey. His self-composed song Scenery, released in 2019, reached no. 1 on the iTunes Top Song chart in 21 countries, including Singapore and Vietnam.

Listen to the cozy solo track, Winter Bear by V here-

