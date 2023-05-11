BTS' V surpasses 13 million followers on Spotify; Becomes the most-followed K-pop soloist on platform

BTS' V is undoubtedly one of the most popular K-pop artists in the world, and he has recently achieved another milestone in his career. He did this by reaching a new personal milestone by garnering over 13 million followers on the popular music streaming platform, Spotify. This achievement has not only established V's dominance on the platform but has also made him the most followed K-pop solo artist on Spotify, surpassing other prominent soloists in the genre. This milestone is a testament to the immense popularity and influence that V wields in the music industry, and his fans all over the world are sure to be proud of this achievement.

V making records without any dedicated album

V has now become the most followed K-pop soloist on the platform after amassing over 13 million followers. It is worth noting that V has not released an official debut album or solo debut yet and has only released three Korean original soundtracks (K-OSTs) to date. Nevertheless, his popularity on the platform has continued to soar, highlighting his immense talent and appeal to music lovers worldwide. He has gained a devoted fanbase due to his soulful and expressive voice, which has been showcased in his solo tracks and collaborations. This has made a significant impact on the music industry and has contributed to his rapid rise on Spotify.

V’s solo songs and OSTs

V has released only three solos under the group's name since their debut in 2013. These solos include ‘Stigma,’ which was released in 2016, ‘Singularity,’ which was released in 2018, and ‘Inner Child,’ which was released in 2020. Despite having a limited number of solo releases, V's fans and followers greatly appreciated each one, with all three charting on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In addition to his solo work, V has also composed and sung soundtracks for South Korean television shows, such as ‘Sweet Night’ for the show ‘Itaewon Class’ in 2020 and ‘Christmas Tree’ for the show ‘Our Beloved Summer’ in 2021. V has been holding the top spot as the most-followed K-Pop soloist on Spotify for the past week.

As BTS continues to dominate the global music scene, V's individual success on Spotify highlights his unique appeal and ability to connect with listeners. With every new achievement, V further solidifies his position as an influential figure in the K-pop industry. Fans have come together to congratulate V on his remarkable achievement and express their unwavering support and love. This is a testament to his exceptional talent and the impact he has made on the music landscape. We look forward to seeing what V will achieve in the future and the mark he will continue to leave on the industry.

