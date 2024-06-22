BTS' V surpasses 3 billion Spotify streams across all credits; sets new record with solo debut album Layover

V of BTS has achieved a remarkable milestone as a solo artist, surpassing 3 billion streams on Spotify. Notably, all tracks from Layover have exceeded 100 million streams, marking the first K-pop solo album to achieve this feat and sell over 100,000 units each in the US.

Kim Taehyung, better known as V from the globally renowned K-pop group BTS, has achieved a remarkable milestone in his solo career. V has now surpassed 3 billion streams on Spotify across all his solo credits, a testament to his exceptional talent and immense popularity.

His official Spotify page showcases a variety of his works, including his debut solo album Layover, original soundtracks for K-dramas, self-composed songs, and the heartfelt track FRI(END)S, which he released during his military service.

What sets Taehyung's achievement apart is the fact that all these streams come exclusively from his solo endeavors and self-composed pieces. V has reached this milestone purely through his own musical creations. This highlights his unique artistry and the strong connection he has with his fans.

Additionally, V's solo debut album Layover has set a new record by becoming the first album by a K-pop solo artist to have all its tracks surpass 100 million streams on Spotify. This achievement is complemented by the album selling over 100,000 units in the United States.

More details about V’s solo journey

In recent years, V has made significant strides in his solo career, marking a transformative journey in both music and personal endeavors. His debut solo album, Layover, released on September 8, 2023, garnered unprecedented success, achieving the highest first-week sales by any K-pop solo artist, totaling 2.1 million copies according to Hanteo Chart.

This milestone also saw Layover debut at number two on the Billboard 200, solidifying V's position as one of the highest-charting Korean soloists in Billboard history alongside his BTS bandmates.

Beyond music, V also embarked on his military journey, enlisting for mandatory service on December 11, 2023, alongside BTS leader RM. Following an extended training period, he was assigned to the 'Ssangyong Unit' of the 2nd Corps on February 8, 2024, serving under the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps.