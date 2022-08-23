BTS’ V surpasses EXO to become the 7th most followed Korean acts on Spotify with 9.24 million followers

On August 22, BTS’ V gained 9.24 million followers on Spotify, surpassing EXO, who currently have 9.23 million followers. V is also the only K-Pop artist to reach the top 10 most-followed on Spotify without a solo album or mixtape yet. In other news, 'Singularity' has surpassed 230 million streams on Spotify. With this, V, along with his self-composed song 'Sweet Night', became the only K-pop solo artist with two songs to surpass 230 million streams.

'Singularity', which was first introduced as a trailer video for 'Tear' in BTS' 3rd full-length album LOVE YOURSELF on May 7, 2018, is a Neo-Soul song differentiated from existing BTS songs. 'Singularity' is evaluated as a song that broadened the musical horizons of BTS. When the music video for 'Singularity' was released, V's soulful bass sounded in a dreamy atmosphere, and it gave a fresh shock with a unique genre, singing method, and performance that could not be found in other idol group songs.

V's performance in expressing lies with his body in order to win his love was praised by the media. He has also become the first Korean celebrity to reach 50 million Instagram followers. In December last year, V opened a personal Instagram account for the first time in 8 years of debut, and set a record like this in about 8 months. Above all, V proved its topicality by recording 1 million followers in 43 minutes of opening an account and 10 million followers in 4 hours and 52 minutes.

On Twitter that day, after breaking the record of 50 million, “#TaehyungInstagram50M” and “ICONIC THV 50MILLION” took the 1st and 2nd places in the World trends, and global fans congratulated them.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s latest MV ‘Pink Venom’ earns the biggest 24 hour music video debut of 2022 on YouTube

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.