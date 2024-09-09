BTS’ V surprised with ‘so many people and messages’ after joining fan group chat

BTS’ V is currently enlisted in the military but continues to connect with his fans in many ways. Recently, he joined a random fan group chart of KakaoTalk and talked with his fans. However, when he returned, he saw many messages and members of the group, which left him surprised.

On September 9, 2024, BTS’ V left a series of messages before departing from the group chat he joined earlier. He was initially surprised by the sheer volume of activity, noting the overwhelming number of messages, which seemed to reach around 90,000. Taehyung greeted the group with enthusiasm, expressing his amazement and amusement. He assured the fans that he would visit again and mentioned that he needed to head off for a workout. After his farewell, he exited the chat.

The artist joined a fan group chat on the KakaoTalk messaging app and introduced himself, but fans were skeptical and questioned his identity. One user even asked him to change his name from Kim Taehyung. However, when he unexpectedly dropped a mirror selfie, everyone was stunned, quickly realizing it was indeed the artist himself.

V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover alongside the music video of the title track Slow Dancing. The album also included pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Day.

However, the artist is not active at the moment but he released various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he kept various projects under wraps. He also made a cameo appearance on Jimin and Jungkook’s travel show, Are You Sure?!

The artist was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, where he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he also released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S along with the music video. The song quickly garnered much attention from fans and currently garnered over 200 million streams on Spotify.