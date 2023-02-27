BTS’ V surprises ARMYs by uploading mysterious and artistics pictures on Instagram; New project underway?

On February 27th, V posted photos and videos on his Instagram. It was the first feed post in about two months. In the published posts, you can see V showing off his good looks. V exuded his extraordinary atmosphere and aroused the admiration of the viewers. V also showed off his smooth skin, proving that he is a flawless and perfect model!

The posts with V’s aesthetic has the fans thinking he has something new up his sleeve, a collaboration or even his solo release? The silence has the fans tortured because they’ve been waiting for his solo mixtape for a long time and he had previously teased it during a video. Let’s hope that he will come back with a new project!

About BTS’ V:

Meanwhile, V, who was born in 1995 and is 29 years old this year, debuted in 2013 with BTS' first single album '2 COOL 4 SKOOL'. V is appearing on tvN's 'Seojin's', which airs every Friday at 8:50 pm. 'Seojin's' is an entertainment program that shows the process of Lee Seo Jin, who was promoted from director of 'Youn's Kitchen' in the past to president, opening a small snack bar abroad and running the store.

V’s achievements:

As of February 23, a total of 76 posts, including photos and videos posted on V's Instagram account, have all exceeded 10 million 'likes'. This is a first for Instagram. V's Instagram posts have all received more than 10 million 'likes', from photos of his dog Yeontan, which has the highest number of 'likes' in Asia with 20.61 million, to the most recent 'Seojin's' Mexico shoot-related photos.

The average 'Like' alone reaches 12.9 million. All posts that share daily life and interests without any special issues are the result of receiving great love from all over the world. V set a new Guinness record for gaining 1 million and 10 million followers the fastest in the world. His world record for the shortest time reached 50 million followers, and the momentum continued.

