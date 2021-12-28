BTS' V surprises ARMYs by visiting his birthday events hosted by fans

It is BTS' talented singer-songwriter, performer and visual member V aka Kim Taehyung's birthday in two days and we are super stoked about it! BTS' V will turn 26 years old (27 years in Korean age) and his loyal fansites NUNA V and VBAR have decorated parts of South Korea and the world with Happy Birthday wishes for the artist.

Ahead of his 26th birthday, V took to Weverse to ask ARMYs where his birthday projects were being held around the city of Seoul. ARMYs shared all the relevant birthday project information with him as V decided to surprise ARMYs by visiting his birthday events hosted by fans. Not just that, V treated fans to a video and pictures on his Instagram story of him visiting some of his birthday projects.

Fans were impressed by the fact that V braved December's cold weather to visit the pretty birthday lights! ARMYs were touched by V's kind gesture towards their magnificent efforts.

Check out some pictures below:

Meanwhile, BTS' V becomes the only K-pop idol in the world to feature on Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa for the second consecutive year, and this time with his emotional ballad track 'Inner Child' playing along with the show. V debuted on Burj Khalifa for the first time last year as part of his extravagant birthday project. Amazing!

