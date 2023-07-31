BTS' V surprises Jungkook during music show recording; Will the two shoot Seven dance challenge?

BTS' Jungkook performed live at the SBS Inkigayo music show on July 30 (KST). The Seven singer took home his music show win giving his best performance for his fans. What caught everyone's eyes was his fellow member's sudden surprise on stage. Yes! One of the best members surprised Jungkook and the two were seen vibing to Seven on stage together.

V surprised Jungkook at Inkigayo music show

Jungkook released his solo debut song Seven on July 14 and performed it in America on GMA's Summer Concert Series on the same day. He also performed at The One Show showing his alluring dance moves and amazing vocals. The BTS member returned to his home country after completing his promotion on July 24. He decided to perform live at the SBS Inkigayo music show as he wanted to show his solo performance in front of Korean fans. While Jungkook was busy with his schedule a BTS member decided to show up to cheer him up. V aka Kim Taehyung was spotted on the stage after the pre-recording of the main performance.

BTS' V surprised Jungkook while he was on stage and he briefly joined Jungkook and showed fans his moves as well. Jungkook invited V to dance on stage and as soon as the Christmas Tree Singer did his favorite part he got shy and ran away. Fans expressed their excitement with loud cheers as they saw the two BTS members' wholesome interaction. Fans wonder if the two BTS members will do the Seven dance challenge together or not.

Jungkook expressed his gratitude to V

Jungkook revealed that after the live broadcast, he was preparing to perform for the fans. He did not put much thought and went straight on stage to show his moves. While performing, the fans' reactions completely changed. They saw BTS' V joining him on stage and could not keep calm. Jungkook revealed that the part V did was his favorite and that he had previously asked him to teach that specific choreography. Jungkook thought it must be just for fun but to see his BTS brother join in on stage, he was extremely happy. Jungkook expressed his gratitude to V for coming and supporting him. Jungkook also mentioned Mingyu of SEVENTEEN talking about the Seven Challenge.



Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TWICE's Jihyo drops tracklist of upcoming solo debut album ZONE with 2 surprise collaborations; Find out