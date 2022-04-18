BTS’ V takes to Instagram as the group flies back to South Korea; ‘Have a safe flight’ trends on Twitter

On April 18, BTS members gear up to leave for South Korea and BTS’ V took to Instagram to update his fans with some cute photos and the injuries he sustained during ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE- LAS VEGAS’ D3 which had the fans worry for his safety but the cute Pokemon bandaids made them feel at ease again.

Firstly, V posed in front of the private jet, dressed in a white shirt and shorts, paired along with his personally designed muted brown Boston bag and his soft curls- giving us a vacationing prince look! He also put up the picture of his injury as well as the adorable Pokemon bandaids, which just reminded us how much of a soft personality he has! Seeing him dancing around on stage the previous day, with so much energy, that nobody realized how injured he really was, which also proves the dedication he has towards his craft.

Twitter rides the BTS wave as ‘Have a Safe Flight’ & ‘BTS is Coming’ trends worldwide. The fans wish the group safe journey as BTS finally wrap up their schedules and head back to South Korea but the leader RM may be staying back at Las Vegas, therefore 6 out of 7 members have finally made their journey back to their homeland.

In other news, BTS finally announced their long awaited comeback date at the end of the concert in Las Vegas and now the whole world will turn purple on June 10th! Fans were suspecting a comeback as the members had confirmed they were working on a new album but the title ‘We Are Bulletproof’ suggests they may be starting a new series that’ll be an ode to their previous concepts and we can’t wait to see them onstage again!

