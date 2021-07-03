BTS’ V takes over Twitter hashtags after breaking several records

BTS’ V has achieved record breaking streams on various music platforms. Read ahead to know more.

BTS is known for reaching new heights with their music, dance and virtual presence but out of all the members, V has an unprecedented impact as a soloist. Known as the ‘face’ of the group, it is undeniable, the amount of support he receives from ARMY. In a day, V broke 5-6 different records and ARMY on Twitter went into a frenzy!

Fans congratulated V for being the ‘first and only K-pop male idol to surpass 8 million likes on Instagram’ and ‘the most popular idol’ as well. His fancams on YouTube have also broken several records such as ‘most viewed fancams on YouTube and Facebook’, ‘most liked fancams on YouTube’, ‘Most number of fancams with over 10 million views’, etc. His vocals have just as much as impact because his older solo songs have also made a breakthrough on iTunes for ‘The youngest soloist in history to have two songs topping iTunes in 100 countries’, and ‘Only Korean soloist with 3 songs (Singularity, Inner Child and Stigma) topping the World Digital Song Sales’. Even the South Korean Government has acknowledged V’s positive influence on the youth today

To the world, he is a charismatic and charming man with great vocals, but to his fans, he is a sweet goofball who is always ready to lift people’s moods in any way he can. He has such a likable personality that even Hallyu stars Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik could not resist his charm while working together on the set of ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’; V’s acting debut. He is always open to talking to his fans on HYBE’s fan-to-artist interaction platform, Weverse and this gives ARMY a way to understand him beyond his on stage persona.

With the way he has broken records with his previous solos, we are sure the upcoming song ‘Permission to Dance’ will take over the domestic and international music charts as well. Congratulations to Taehyung for the deserved success and we cannot wait to see what else he has in store for us!

