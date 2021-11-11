BTS V is taking a masterclass in winter dressing and we’re taking notes

BTS alum V aka Kim Tae-hyung is a man of many talents! To add to his long list of credentials in his portfolio, on top of being a singer, songwriter and actor the South Korean idol is also a rising style star. No matter what the season or trend, we can trust V to ace everything and anything. While all Bangtan Boys are phenomenal dressers, today, we’re pointing the spotlight at V and decoding his foolproof trends, that will ensure a stylish season for us all.

Cardigans: Go old school with this one all-rounder, trust us or netter yet V, you don’t need to be a granddad to rock a great cardy. If you’re still on the fence about it, opt for a more modern look by getting something with a thick weave, coloured in a neutral tone, and match it with casual clothes and sneakers. Of all our winter looks, the cardigan may represent the most timeless fashion style.

Boot up: Everyone can use some comfy (and dry) winter boots. Yes, boots are a good idea all year round, but their ability to not just keep your feet warm, but dry too--makes them a staple wardrobe accessory, and a common men’s winter fashion trend. Make sure you have at least one pair of dressy kickers on hand for those smart-casual occasions and a pair of solid hiking numbers for when the going gets tough.

Denim: Opt for a relaxed-fitting, casual winter jacket, we don’t mean to suggest you go all-out ’90s baggy, but something that’ll allow a couple of layers underneath without cutting off circulation is a must, and a good men’s winter fashion trend to be aware of.

