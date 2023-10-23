BTS' V teams up with FRNK and Cautious Clay for afrobeat-infused remixes of Slow Dancing: WATCH

BTS’ V has just dropped a new version of one of his Layover tracks, Slow Dancing. The K-pop idol has teamed up with two of the most innovative R&B artists FRNK and Cautious Clay. The announcement for the same was made on October 22. The remix version of Slow Dancing within half an hour of its release has garnered over 19,0000 views (at the time of writing) on YouTube. Read on to learn more details about the style used in the track’s creation.

BTS' V's Slow Dancing remix is a groovy afrobeat delight

On October 23, BTS’ V surprised everyone by dropping the groovy Brazilian-style version of Slow Dancing. The vocalist of BTS joined forces with FRNK and Cautious Clay to roll out an instrumental rendition of the song, infusing it with Afro-inspired rhythms and adding a final splash of energetic and colorful energy along with some beats. This will be two separate remixes.

V 'Slow Dancing FRNK Remix Official MV

Slow Dancing is a soft rhythmic romantic melody. It lives up to its name, with a relaxed mellow vibe and a bluesy melody nostalgic of the 1970s. But, the new versions of the track, blend lush and atmospheric elements, which is a signature style of FRNK. The blurry and backstage clips, with V’s closeup shots popping and fading during the whole sequence, make it even more aesthetically appealing. The second version with Cautious Clay will be an entirely instrumental version with the usage of classic instruments like drums and flutes. The track is yet to be uncovered.

BTS’ V recent activities

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is currently busy with the promotional activities of his solo debut album Layover. The album was released on September 8 this year. The second youngest member of the group recently held a solo fan signing event in Seoul. He was joined by his fellow BTS member Jimin. The duo hinted towards joining the mandatory military services together. Recently, the Winter Bear singer secured his position as a K-pop soloist with the longest presence on the UK Official Chart with Layover. In addition, his lead track Slow Dancing debuted stronger on the album's Sales Chart and the UK Official Single Downloads Chart.

