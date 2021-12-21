BTS' V teases ARMYs with yet another snippet of his solo song in a now deleted clip

BTS' V is having a gala time on Instagram and we are here for it! The handsome and talented idol is also currently one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram with 27.1 million followers on Instagram. Be it pictures of Yeontan (his pet pup) or shirtless pictures of himself, V is living his best life on the photo-sharing app!

But besides all the fun content, V is a man of mystery! Yesterday, he posted a short snippet of a piano instrumental video in black with only audio and shortly after that he deleted it. ARMYs were baffled and took to Weverse to ask V about his deleted clip, wherein he confirmed that it was indeed a brief preview of an original song he was working on. The short instrumental V recently posted and deleted isn’t the only original music preview he’s shared recently. Shortly after returning from his Hawaii trip, he posted a video of himself jamming out to an unreleased song. Well, we can only say, we are super excited to listen to his debut mixtape!

While, there is no fixed date for V's mixtape, we do have a date for V's next solo release - a stunning OST for 'Christmas Tree' for the drama 'Our Beloved Summer' starring Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi in lead roles. ! BTS' V's OST 'Christmas Tree' will release on Christmas eve, December 24 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: Watch: BTS' V's OST 'Christmas Tree' for 'Our Beloved Summer' confirmed to release on THIS date

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.