BTS: V teases genres explored in KTH1 mixtape; Jungkook reveals inspiration behind his filmmaking style

BTS singer V has been teasing his upcoming mixtape, KTH1, for months now. The singer revealed a few more deets about it in a recent interview while Jungkook opened up about his filmmaking style.

Over the past few months, BTS singer Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, has been teasing his mixtape. The Bangtan Boy has shared snippets of a few songs on Twitter and left the ARMY begging for more. TaeTae has time and again expressed his wish to drop the tape before the year ends. As the fandom patiently waits for the mixtape, dubbed as KTH1, to drop, Taehyung teased the presentation in a chat with Rolling Stones India. The Sweet Night crooner revealed that the tape consists of an array of genres.

V explained that he is trying different styles within a "deeper and wider range, so there will be songs with more depth as well as styles you haven’t seen from me before." It is no secret that Taehyung loves photography. Even in his concept photos for BE, the singer mounted a photo frame behind him in his concept room of a picture he took during one of BTS' outings. Asked if his love art and photography influences his music, the Winter Bear singer said that not just art, photography and his current emotions, he is inspired and influenced by a number of things and he ensures to pen through emotions down immediately.

In 2020 alone, we've stood witness to several non-ARMY members gushing over V's style and facial expression through his performances. Asked if these nuances in his performance come naturally to him or if he invests time in honing them, Taehyung said he has experimented with facial expressions and continues to practice with them. "I want to become someone who can be expressive through a variety of genres," he said.

His fellow BTS member Jungkook was recently in the news for directing a small portion of the septet's upcoming album's music video. The singer shared his experience with fans. Now, speaking with the Indian magazine, JK delved deep about his filmmaking style and said that time influences his style. "I’m sure if I make specific attempts, it might improve my contents, but I prefer things to be natural and effortless. That said, I think my life itself inspires me," he revealed.

The Golden Maknae of the group went on to reveal the best and challenge part of creating content outside the scoop of music. He explained, First of all, I think ‘color’ is the most important thing and how well you can digest them naturally." He added that it is important to him to constantly strive to improve and find familiarity yet unfamiliar novelty, which he deems is always difficult.

Apart from their styles and music, Taehyung also opened up about the success of Dynamite. With the song breaking a number of records internationally, TaeTae admitted that they did not foresee the success. The septet's intention was to share a burst of energy while delivering their message of hope amid these trying times. "We’re grateful to our fans, ARMY, for enabling us to achieve that goal," he said. He also opened up about his popular Inner Child performance from Map of the Soul ON:E and said, "​I got very emotional seeing ARMY during my “Inner Child” performance and it made me miss them even more."

Rolling Stones India

