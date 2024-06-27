BTS' V teases handsome and laidback look for TYPE 1 photobook in reel film style concept poster; PIC

BTS member V has set hearts racing as he teased his upcoming photobook TYPE 1 with a new reel film-style monochromatic concept poster, featuring the charismatic idol’s handsome and laidback look. Meanwhile, amid his ongoing military service, V’s photobook TYPE 1 will be released on August 6.

BTS’ V drops concept poster for TYPE 1

On June 27, BTS' V captivated fans with a teaser for his upcoming photo book, TYPE 1, showcasing a handsome and laidback aesthetic in a reel film-style monochromatic concept poster. Known for his captivating visuals and soulful voice, V's solo project has generated immense excitement within the fandom.

Take a look at V’s concept poster for TYPE 1 here;

Previously on June 25, V first teased the project with a poster, posing shirtless against a backdrop, with the words TYPE 1 boldly displayed at the bottom, while the top portion quoted lyrics from his first self-composed song, Scenery, released in January 2019.

Following this teaser, BIGHIT MUSIC, the label behind BTS, officially unveiled details about TYPE 1, revealing it to be a photobook offered in two versions: the Photobook version and the Magazine version. The Photobook version, spanning 224 pages, captures V in moments of relaxation, showcasing his natural self during breaks from his hectic schedule.

V personally curated the photobook, from choosing travel destinations to deciding on its title and content components. Each chapter promises an intimate exploration of V’s personal tastes and adventures, complemented by exclusive items like a bookmark, postcard set, and photo stickers.

Meanwhile, the Magazine version of TYPE 1, comprising 152 pages, is designed to be mobility-friendly, allowing fans to carry V’s essence with them everywhere. This version also highlights V’s serene moments away from the spotlight, emphasizing his involvement in the planning and preparation process.

Pre-orders for both versions of TYPE 1 have begun on June 27, with the photobook set to release on July 9 and the Magazine version on August 6.

More details about V's solo activities

Currently serving as a part of the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps in the South Korean military, V has continued to keep his beloved ARMYs engaged by dropping new music from time to time. In December 2023, he released a heartwarming all-English single wherever u r in collaboration with Umi followed by FRI(END)S in March 2024.

