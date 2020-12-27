BTS: V teases KTH1 mixtape for 2021 as Jungkook reveals his hopes for next year; J Hope talks about Grammys

Although their plans did not pan out as per schedule, BTS made the best of 2020 by giving fans new music and a sense of hope. With 2021 around the corner, J-Hope, V and Jungkook reveal their wishes for the new year.

In an ideal world, 2020 would have seen BTS set the stage on fire multiple times with their tour Map of the Soul. However, the pandemic had the group cancelling the tour. Nevertheless, the septet reminded the fandom that "life goes on" by releasing Dynamite, that light the world up followed by their new album BE. While fans have been treated to a number of performances on the small screen lately, courtesy the awards season in South Korea, BTS members J-Hope, V and Jungkook reveal their hopes for 2021.

In an interview to The Atlantic, Hoseok pointed out that the New Year kicks off with Grammys. Bagging their first nomination at the prestigious music awards show for their track Dynamite, all eyes will be on the Recording Academy to see if they would present the group with the award as well. “They say that the first step [of the year] is important, so I hope we have good results there," he told the publication before adding that he hopes BTS receives a nod for their album one day.

Meanwhile, 2020 was also supposed to play a platform to V's solo mixtape. The singer had been working and teasing the same throughout the year. However, the release plans are likely to be shifted to 2021 now. The singer informed the international outlet that this year was so packed with work that he couldn't find the time to complete the mixtape. "I will try to perfect it next year," Taehyung said. The singer added that he is not fully satisfied with the songs he's made just yet. "So I honestly don’t know just yet!” he added.

While fans are waiting for TaeTae's music, Jungkook revealed he wants to present the group's ON performance at a live concert next year. “If fans want to see ‘Louder Than Bombs,’ of course we can perform” it too, he added.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Snow Flower: V aka Taehyung collaborates with Wooga Squad member Peakboy to gift BTS ARMY a Christmas miracle

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Atlantic

Share your comment ×