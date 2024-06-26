BTS’ V teases more oh-so-hot shirtless PICS for upcoming photobook TYPE 1; see here

BTS’ V has announced the release of his new photobook and magazine TYPE 1. He has already unveiled a shirtless monochromatic poster for the release, making fans go gaga over his irresistible charm. Now, ahead of the much-anticipated revelation, the singer has dropped some more pictures that are taking the internet by storm.

BTS' V drops more previews for upcoming photobook and magazine TYPE 1

On June 26, BTS’ V took to his Instagram and shared previews of his upcoming photobook TYPE 1. He has dropped five photos featuring his unlimited handsomeness.

In the first photo, the Winter Bear singer can be seen standing in front of a sea, shrouded by a gloomy mood. As he looks down, his well-built physic stands tall on a grass bed. In the second photo, he flaunts his wet look as the water drops roll on his bare back.

The third photo captures V’s oh-so-attractive face and his perfect features. The fourth preview features a piece of cloud floating in a somber sky, while the Rainy Days singer plays catch ball in the fifth preview, sporting his charming smile and ravishing shirtless body.

Alongside these five photos, he also shared a short clip on his Instagram story which featured his pet dog Yeontan goofing around in a waterbody. He captioned the clip ‘Type 1'.

See V’s new previews for TYPE 1 here:

More about V's upcoming photobook TYPE 1

V will release two versions of TYPE 1, a photobook and a magazine. For the photobook, pre-orders will begin on June 27 and the official release will take place on July 9. BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC stated that the photobook will contain moments from his solitude.

The agency further revealed for this exciting project, he took a break from his busy schedule and chose the travel destination by himself. From deciding on the photobook’s components to finalizing the title, he rigorously dedicated himself to making a successful gift, which he so looks forward to sharing with ARMY.

BIGHIT also shared that TYPE 1 is a 224-page photobook with a detailed collage of the singer’s many moods.

Meanwhile, V is currently fulfilling his mandatory military enlistment. He is scheduled to be the discharged on June 11, 2025.

