BTS’ V teases new song ‘Maybe’ during late night live session; Talks possible release date

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung conducted an impromptu live session in the wee hours of April 12 after initially lightly chatting with the fans on Weverse. As V started to miss the fans and they asked to see his face, he decided to greet them with not just a selfie as he would in the past but a live broadcast in dim lighting, much like fellow bandmate Jungkook who has recently found a liking to late night chats and karaoke sessions with the BTS ARMY.

V’s new song Maybe

While speaking with the fans, V went one step further by revealing his recent piece of work. The BTS member played a song named ‘Maybe’ where his deep, soothing voice could be heard serenading the listeners. Jazz beats combined with V’s sultry voice and you have yourself a banger. The K-pop idol enjoyed listening to the English track along with his fans who could not keep calm in the comments section, visibly freaking out about having another sneak peek from his highly anticipated album which has been in the making for a long time now. The lyrics of the song were just as mesmerising as one would expect from the talented star.

When will V release Maybe?

If you are wondering that the song may or may not be a part of V’s solo debut project or as fans like to dub it ‘KTH1’ or ‘THV1’, the star himself shared that he would probably release it sometime later. How long that is? Well, you’d best guess it to be anywhere between now and the next 10 years.

Following the secret listen they got for ‘Maybe’, fans also recalled having a similar joyous moment with V’s song ‘Travel with me’, which went viral for its light lyrics and being easy on the ears. The BTS member had previously shared it with fans over a video of him driving a car with its roof down, his luscious hair flying over, as the clip looked right out of a movie scene. The song has not been released so far, making the fans hopeful for its inclusion in V’s debut album.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Suchwita Ep 8 Highlights: SUGA talks TXT being compared to BTS; Yeonjun, Taehyun reveal first impression