BTS’ V tests positive for COVID-19

BTS member V has tested positive for COVID-19. BIGHIT MUSIC released the news on February 15, sharing that the BTS member visited a hospital earlier today after experiencing a mild sore throat. Following a PCR test, V received a positive diagnosis tonight. He is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat and is undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from healthcare authorities.

Additionally, BIGHIT MUSIC shared that although there was contact with the other members of the group on February 12, everyone was wearing a mask and there was no close contact. None of the other members is presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results after undergoing preemptive tests.

You can read BIGHIT MUSIC’s full statement, below:

"Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to provide you with some information regarding the health of BTS member V.

V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight.

V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities.

There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact. None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests.

The company places the artists' health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities.

Thank you."

We wish good health and a speedy recovery to BTS’ V.

