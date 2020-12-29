  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS V thanks fans for showering him with wishes on his 25th birthday: I'll keep ARMYs' wish & love in my heart

BTS singer V celebrates his 25th birthday today, December 20. With ARMY members from across the globe turning social media platforms purple in the honour of Taehyung's birthday, the singer penned a sweet note for the fans.
31021 reads Mumbai
BTS singer V turns 25 todayBTS V thanks fans for showering him with wishes on his 25th birthday: I'll keep ARMYs' wish & love in my heart
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The clock has already struck 12 and BTS singer V is ringing in his 25th birthday. The South Korean artist celebrates his birthday on December 30. As expected, social media platforms have turned purple to mark his birthday. With wishes pouring in from across the globe, the Burj Khalifa also lit up with a birthday ad floated by his China fanbase and honoured his birthday. With the wishes continue to pour in, the Winter Bear crooner penned a sweet note, thanking the ARMY. 

Sharing by BTS's official Twitter account, @bts_bighit, and translated by BTS ARMY member Soo Choi, TaeTae said he was grateful and happy that he would be receiving many birthday wishes today. Thanking the fandom for all the love, the singer added that he shall keep these wishes and love in his heart and turn towards them whenever he thinks of them. 

"I'm so grateful and happy that today is the day I can get lots of bday wishes. We had so many days together and I think my birthday is becoming more special day. Thank you I'll keep ARMYs' wish & love in my heart and will take it out and see it whenever I think of you. TYTY," his note translation read. The singer also took to Weverse to drop a quick thank you message. "Love you Thank you," he wrote. 

A few days ago, Taehyung was asked about his plans for his birthday. The singer confessed that he does not have elaborate plans this year. However, he did have one wish. Find out what it was here: BTS: V reveals his ONLY wish for his birthday this year; Jimin reveals his wish for 2021 and it involves Suga

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: #TaehyungOnBurjKhalifa: BTS' V takes over world’s tallest building on 25th birthday; ARMY sings Winter Bear

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter: Soo ChoiGetty Images

You may like these
#TaehyungOnBurjKhalifa: BTS' V takes over world’s tallest building on 25th birthday; ARMY sings Winter Bear
Happy Birthday BTS singer V: When Taehyung broke down narrating an emotional letter he wrote to Jimin
BTS V Birthday: African fans donate to foundation treating obstetric fistula; Another helps kids' foundation
BTS: Suga REVEALS still unable to use left arm in latest Vlive; V surprises ARMY by gatecrashing Yoongi's chat
Dear Oppa: A fan from India deems BTS' V her role model; Says she's looking forward to Taehyung's KTH1 mixtape
BTS: V teases KTH1 mixtape for 2021 as Jungkook reveals his hopes for next year; J Hope talks about Grammys
close