BTS V thanks fans for showering him with wishes on his 25th birthday: I'll keep ARMYs' wish & love in my heart

BTS singer V celebrates his 25th birthday today, December 20. With ARMY members from across the globe turning social media platforms purple in the honour of Taehyung's birthday, the singer penned a sweet note for the fans.

The clock has already struck 12 and BTS singer V is ringing in his 25th birthday. The South Korean artist celebrates his birthday on December 30. As expected, social media platforms have turned purple to mark his birthday. With wishes pouring in from across the globe, the Burj Khalifa also lit up with a birthday ad floated by his China fanbase and honoured his birthday. With the wishes continue to pour in, the Winter Bear crooner penned a sweet note, thanking the ARMY.

Sharing by BTS's official Twitter account, @bts_bighit, and translated by BTS ARMY member Soo Choi, TaeTae said he was grateful and happy that he would be receiving many birthday wishes today. Thanking the fandom for all the love, the singer added that he shall keep these wishes and love in his heart and turn towards them whenever he thinks of them.

"I'm so grateful and happy that today is the day I can get lots of bday wishes. We had so many days together and I think my birthday is becoming more special day. Thank you I'll keep ARMYs' wish & love in my heart and will take it out and see it whenever I think of you. TYTY," his note translation read. The singer also took to Weverse to drop a quick thank you message. "Love you Thank you," he wrote.

V on Weverse 1230 Love you Thank you *And he attached the screen shot he Liked (armybomb mark) for the ARMY's Bday posts. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/kqCZFCvLUW — Soo Choi⁷Taehyung Day V Day (@choi_bts2) December 29, 2020

A few days ago, Taehyung was asked about his plans for his birthday. The singer confessed that he does not have elaborate plans this year. However, he did have one wish.

